2 tweaks that Cocu could make for Derby County’s trip to Wigan on Boxing Day

Derby County travel to Wigan on Boxing Day looking to end a run of six matches without a win in the Championship, which has seen the Rams drop down to 17th in the table.

Phillip Cocu’s side suffered a sixth successive away defeat on Saturday losing 3-0 at Reading, which was the fourth time this campaign they have lost by that score line on their travels, and the Rams have failed to score in any of those matches meaning they are without an away goal since their 2-2 draw at Barnsley at the start of October.

However, despite suffering the defeat at Reading Derby did at least produce a spirited display for most of the match, after Scott Malone was sent off inside the first four minutes for bringing down Yakou Meite, and the Rams created a few chances to get themselves back into the game, hitting the woodwork and having what looked a clear penalty turned away by the officials.

The Rams will be needing to re-find that same spirit for their trip to Wigan, if they are going to be able to end their wait for a win in the Championship and bring to end their run of consecutive defeats on their travels.

Here then, we take a look at TWO tweaks that Cocu could make to his line-up for the trip to Wigan…

Bringing Max Lowe into the starting line-up

The most obvious tweak that Cocu will be needing to make to his starting line-up against Wigan is bringing Lowe into the side at left-back in place of the suspended Malone, whose foul on Meite inside the opening minutes at Reading cost the Rams a chance of going on getting something from the game.

Lowe will really need to make sure that he takes this latest chance, with the defender having been in and out of the side during the first half of the season, having started the campaign at right-back filling in for the injured Jayden Bogle, who has since established himself as the first choice in that position since his return to fitness.

That has left Lowe competing with Malone for a place at left-back, and although the 22-year-old has produced a few encouraging performances in that position, he has at times looked a little vulnerable and been guilty of switching off during key moments in games, but he will now have the chance to show he should keep his place in the side moving forwards.

Handing Louie Sibley his first start

Cocu handed Sibley his Championship debut for the Rams by bringing him off the bench for the final 20 minutes against Reading on Saturday, and the 18-year-old slotted into Derby’s midfield and produced an encouraging display in the closing minutes of the contest, despite the game being beyond the reach of Cocu’s side.

Sibley more than earned his first team chance having been in excellent form for the club’s under-23s this season, registering four goals and three assists in nine appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 1 so far, which shows the midfielders ability to bring creativity and goals to the Rams from the heart of midfield.

The 18-year-old will need to be managed with care over the second half of the campaign, but he is certainly doing enough to earn a first start for the club in the Championship at the moment, and while he is in form and full of confidence it could be the right time to be introducing him from the start.