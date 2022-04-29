2 tweaks Steve Cooper could make as Nottingham Forest prepare for Swansea clash

Nottingham Forest host Swansea City tomorrow afternoon, with automatic promotion still on the cards for Steve Cooper’s side.

The Reds, who have been excellent under the former Swansea manager’s stewardship, have won eight out of their last nine league games to inflict lots of pressure on Bournemouth’s second-place position.

Sitting three points below the Cherries, Forest will be looking to capitalise on any slip-up made by the south coast club.

Here, we take a look at two tweaks Steve Cooper could make ahead of tomorrow’s clash at The City Ground…

Richie Laryea in from the start?

The form of Djed Spence has meant it has been extremely difficult for Richie Laryea to see much game time at Forest since his January move.

However, Jack Colback is a doubt for tomorrow’s clash with the Swans, as per a report from Nottinghamshire Live, with Max Lowe also sidelined as things stand.

This could pave the way for the Canadian international to feature from the start tomorrow, with Laryea playing games for his national side on the left side of defence.

Laryea is a more than capable option for Cooper to have, and should he play, he can be a real attacking threat in a wing-back role.

A switch-up in forward areas

The earlier report also states that Sam Surridge and Philip Zinckernagel are also doubts for tomorrow’s game, with Lewis Grabban and Keinan Davis also injured at present.

With a lack of forward options, Cooper may opt to start just one striker, with Brennan Johnson being the likely candidate for that role if that is the route they go down.

It will be interesting to see how Cooper solves this problem, that is if the aforementioned duo are going to be missing of course.

It could also hand a chance to Alex Mighten or Joe Lolley, who will be eager to play a part in what remains.