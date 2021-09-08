2 tweaks Slavisa Jokanovic could make to the Sheffield United XI to face Posh on Saturday

Sheffield United have endured a very difficult start to the season and Slavisa Jokanovic is now going to be under pressure to turn things around after the international break.

The Blades managed to pick up just their second point of the campaign in their last game before the international break with them holding Luton Town to a goalless draw.

That came after Jokanovic had guided Sheffield United to their first win under his management in the League Cup with a 2-1 victory against Derby County at Bramall Lane.

Following those two results, Sheffield United were also finally able to be very active in the transfer market in the final two days of the window.

The likes of Conor Hourihane, Robin Olsen and Morgan Gibbs-White were all added to the squad on loan deals to help bolster the quality available to Jokanovic.

There might be some frustration that one or two late moves for other players did not come off for the Blades, but at least the three new additions to the squad have left them in a better shape for when the campaign gets back underway.

Sheffield United host Peterborough United on Saturday now needing to end their winless run at the start of the Championship campaign. There will be hope that the last two results plus the new signings can finally start to see them turn the corner.

With that all in mind, we take a look at TWO tweaks Jokanovic could make to his side against Peterborough United…

Robin Olsen to come straight into the starting line-up

Allowing Aaron Ramsdale to make a big-money move to Arsenal towards the end of the transfer window left Sheffield United needing to make a major addition to their squad to strengthen their goalkeeping options.

The performance of Michael Verrips in the Blades’ 4-0 loss at West Brom demonstrated that an improvement was needed in the goalkeeping department for them to have any chance of enjoying a successful campaign.

Wes Foderingham did manage to keep a clean sheet in the draw at Luton Town to his credit, but there are still question marks over whether he is good enough to be their long-term number one.

Therefore, the late Deadline Day arrival of Sweden’s number one goalkeeper Robin Olsen was huge for the Blades, and it was a coup for them that they were able to agree a loan deal with AS Roma for his services.

The keeper will surely be expected to come straight into the side given his international pedigree and experience. That was all on show for Sweden as he managed to make three important saves in their surprise 2-1 win against Spain in a FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The 31-year-old is a major upgrade on Foderingham and you would be shocked if Jokanovic did not immediately tweak his starting line-up so that the keeper can start to improve their defence.

12 of these 25 Sheffield United facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Sheffield United were formed in 1867 – True or false? True False

Introducing Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane to the midfield

One position that has been an issue for Sheffield United at the start of the season is midfield.

The Blades have so far not managed to offer enough creativity from the middle of the park with their current options of Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge and John Fleck not really doing enough so far this term.

That is why it was so vital that the Blades went into the transfer market and added some midfielders to their squad before the window came to an end.

The signings of Hourihane and Gibbs-White will add a new dimension to the Blades’ midfield options, with the former a player that can dictate the play with his quality in possession and also add goals to the side. While the latter has the potential to unlock defences with his composure on the ball.

Against Peterborough, Jokanovic will likely look to introduce at least one of his two new midfield arrivals into the starting line-up.

You would expect Berge to keep his place given he has been a decent performer for them so far this term.

However, the pressure for places will be on both Norwood and Fleck and you could see Hourihane or Gibbs-White coming into the side for one of those.

It will be interesting to see whether Jokanovic sees it fit to introduce them both into the starting line-up and it would certainly be a wake-up call to the rest of the squad.