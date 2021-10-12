2 tweaks Sheffield United could make ahead of Stoke fixture

Sheffield United looked like they were on a steady rise up towards the right end of the Championship table, only for losses to Middlesbrough and Bournemouth to bring them crashing back down to Earth.

In their most recent game against the Cherries, they took the lead through Morgan Gibbs-White, only for Dom Solanke to equalise from the spot and then Philip Billing wrapped up the three points.

With the Blades now sat in midtable and eager to get back to winning ways in their next tie against Stoke, here are two tweaks the club should make to try and get another three points in the bag.

Swap in Conor Hourihane for John Fleck or Oli Norwood

Fleck has been an ever present in the side but in his last game, the Scotland man struggled to get too much of a grasp of the fixture from the middle of the field. Norwood was the same, as the two lost the battle in the centre of the pitch to Bournemouth’s trio of Ben Pearson, Jefferson Lerma and Philip Billing.

Perhaps then it would be a good idea to throw Hourihane back into the mix. The 30-year old is well experienced at this level and was a solid signing on loan from Aston Villa. He dominated in this league during his time at Barnsley and did similar for the Villains. At Swansea, his contributions dipped slightly but it was clear to see he still had what it takes to cut it in the Championship.

Hourihane can still do a job and is adept at cutting open opposition defences. To get a grasp on the game against Stoke, he should be given the nod over one of the other midfielders.

Try Wes Foderingham in goal

Robin Olsen is a decent enough option and will no doubt prove to be the undisputed number one but he’s looked shaky over recent weeks and it may be worth dropping him to test out their backup option.

Olsen can be dependable but has also looked a bit wobbly to boot. Foderingham is another experienced head in the EFL and was also a reliable face for Rangers so, with Olsen not performing at 100% right now, it might be worth giving their second keeper the nod.