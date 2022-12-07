2 tweaks Ryan Lowe could make ahead of Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers

Preston North End will be preparing to return to Championship action this weekend as they travel to Ewood Park to face local rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The Lilywhites headed into the four-week break for the World Cup on the back of a 4-2 defeat to Millwall at Deepdale.

Ryan Lowe’s men suffered their second home defeat in four games as Millwall’s Zian Flemming took the plaudits after grabbing his hat trick and helping Millwall secure all three points.

This result now leaves Preston still in the mix for the play-off places but sitting in ninth place outside the top six on goal difference.

The Lilywhites were two goals down after only 16 minutes in the game, but thanks to a quick double, an own goal, and a Ched Evans header, Preston were back on level terms. However, the game got away from Ryan Lowe’s men, and two goals from Millwall in the second half secured them the three points.

Now, this break will have allowed Lowe and co. to look back on the first part of the season with reasonable satisfaction, but the Preston manager will be hoping his side can bounce back from that defeat when they face Blackburn this weekend, which is sure to be a fiercely contested battle.

Here, we have taken a look at two possible tweaks Lowe could make this weekend as he looks for all three points against Blackburn…

Alvaro Fernandez to return

The Manchester United loanee has been an instant success since joining the Lancashire side in the summer.

This is the 19-year-old’s first spell in English football away from Man United, and he has excelled in his development. Fernandez has joined a team that is managed by someone who loves to play with attacking wing-backs, and this is something that has helped the youngster in his loan spell.

The United loanee has been a regular for the Lilywhites this season, but he has also faced competition from more experienced professional Robbie Brady, who has likely aided the 19-year-old even more.

Saturday’s game against Rovers could be a cagey affair, but one that will require lots of energy and creativity to unlock the game. Therefore, Lowe could opt to go with Fernandez on Saturday, as the defender will have the energy to get up and down and provide the width that Lowe will require.

Daniel Johnson to start

As mentioned, Saturday’s game will be a fiercely contested battle between two rival teams, and after the disappointment of the 4-2 defeat to Millwall last time, Lowe will want a reaction.

This type of game might see Lowe revert to some of the more experienced players, as he will want his side to be compact and wise on and off the ball.

Johnson has played in this type of fixture many times, and even though he hasn’t played as much as he normally has, the 30-year-old still has a lot to offer when he’s on the pitch.

The midfielder carries that goal threat and that creativity, and if he were to come in for someone like Ali McCann, he would probably slot into the number 10 role behind the two Preston strikers.