2 tweaks Russell Martin could make as Swansea City travel to Luton Town

Swansea City travel to Bedfordshire this afternoon to face a Luton Town side who sit comfortably in mid-table.

Russell Martin’s side sole victory of this Championship season has come away from home, during a 1-0 triumph at Bristol City.

The Swans come into the contest at Kenilworth Road having drawn their last two games 0-0 and are now the division’s lowest scorers with four.

Swansea’s start to the campaign sees them hovering above the relegation zone by a point, and Martin will be hopeful of gaining a bit of distance from the bottom three.

Like The Swans, Luton come into today’s fixture having drawn their last two games, with a 98th minute goal from Luke Berry earning a draw at Blackburn before another stoppage-time equaliser earned The Hatters a point against Bristol City on Wednesday.

Here, we take a look at two tweaks that Russell Martin could make to his starting line up ahead of Swansea vs Luton…

Michael Obafemi for Joel Piroe

Michael Obafemi offers Swansea a lot going forward. He is an intelligent striker, who is just as competent at playing on the shoulder of the last defender, as he is holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

The 21-year-old’s pace and clever attacking movement will come as a boost for Swansea’s creative midfield players.

Goals have dried up over the last couple of weeks, but Obafemi will inject some much-needed urgency into the forward line.

Piroe has started the season strongly, proving to possess an eye for goal, but Obafemi deserves a chance to impress his new employers.

Liam Walsh for Flynn Downes

Liam Walsh is an extremely talented footballer, who can dictate play with his impressive range of passing, but his tenacity and intelligent pressing off the ball also makes him an excellent midfield option.

Russell Martin was also singing his praises during his pre-Luton press conference yesterday morning, hailing his intelligence and technical ability as two of his major attributes.

Downes is a similar classy operator, who is very comfortable in possession, but getting Walsh into the side might be prioritised as he closes in on full fitness.

