2 tweaks Paul Cook could make to the Ipswich Town XI to face Shrewsbury tomorrow

Ipswich Town will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Accrington Stanley when they make their return to League One action on Saturday.

Set to face Shrewsbury Town at Portman Road, the Tractor Boys will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the third-tier.

With the Tractor Boys eyeing up a promotion push this season, it is abundantly clear that they need to pick up their performance levels.

Having witnessed his side’s underwhelming display against Accrington, Cook could opt to make several changes to his team tomorrow.

Here, we take a look at TWO tweaks that the Ipswich boss could make to his starting eleven for the club’s showdown with Shrewsbury…

Kyle Edwards features on the left-hand side of midfield

Since joining Ipswich earlier this year following a stint at West Bromwich Albion, Kyle Edwards has only managed to show glimpses of his talent in League One.

However, when you consider that Scott Fraser only managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 6.04 against Accrington, Edwards could potentially replace his team-mate in the club’s starting eleven tomorrow.

By producing an eye-catching display in Saturday’s meeting with Shrewsbury, Edwards may be able to help his side seal a much-needed victory.

1 of 22 Which Ipswich player has played every minute of the club's League One campaign thus far? Vaclav Hladky Cameron Burgess Lee Evans Luke Woolfenden

If Ipswich beat the Shrews, they could use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the third-tier.

Conor Chaplin replaces Bersant Celina

Conor Chaplin could be handed his first league start of the season on Saturday as Bersant Celina is unavailable for this game due to the fact that he is currently on international duty with Kosovo.

Since opting to swap Oakwell for Portman Road, Chaplin has only managed to make four appearances in League One for his new side.

Particularly impressive during Ipswich’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday last month, the 24-year-old managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 6.91 as he scored for the club in this fixture.

If he is able to produce another encouraging performance for Ipswich against Shrewsbury, he could potentially retain his place in the club’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future.