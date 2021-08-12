2 tweaks Nigel Pearson may consider making to his Bristol City XI ahead of Middlesbrough

It’s been a frustrating start to the season for Bristol City, who have twice seen late goals ruin what would otherwise have been good results.

Conceding a stoppage-time goal against Blackpool on the Championship’s opening weekend left them feeling more like they’d dropped two points than picked up one, while they were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Forest Green Rovers after a 96th-minute equaliser meant things were settled via penalties.

Things don’t get any easier for Nigel Pearson’s side, who now travel up to the Riverside to take on play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock’s side are likely to prove a very difficult opposition and with that in mind, here are two tweaks that Pearson may consider making to his XI for Saturday’s game…

Making a change on the left flank

Callum O’Dowda lasted less than 10 minutes against Blackpool and is “touch and go” to make the matchday squad for this weekend’s game.

That means a change on the left flank is likely, with Kasey Palmer surely the most likely candidate to step in after his impressive display from the bench at Ashton Gate.

The issue that faced City is that they were unable to land the killer blow and with that in mind, Pearson may feel that he needs to add more goals to the side by starting Nahki Wells on the left.

Starting Danny Simpson at right-back

At the start of pre-season it seemed as though Danny Simpson would be the first choice right-back but Zak Vyner did enough to move above him in the pecking order ahead of the Blackpool game.

Vyner was impressive bursting down the right in that match but if Pearson is looking to be more conservative against Boro, he may well bring Simpson – one of his trusted lieutenants from Leicester City – into the starting XI.

Not only is the 34-year-old more defensively minded but he also isn’t afraid of getting involved in a bit of a scrap and is a streetwise player.

That may make him the preferred choice for the City boss for a game that looks likely to be a battle.