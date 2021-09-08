2 tweaks Nigel Adkins could make to the Charlton Athletic XI to face Cheltenham on Saturday

Charlton Athletic will be looking to continue their recent winning form with another victory at home to Cheltenham Town this weekend in Sky Bet League One at the Valley.

The Addicks have experienced a slow start to the campaign under Nigel Adkins and will now be looking to kick on after the summer transfer window slammed shut at the end of last month.

Adkins brought in the likes of Sam Lavelle, Harry Arter and Jonathan Leko on deadline day and will now be hoping that his new additions can make an impact, whilst he also swooped into the free agent market to sign Pape Souare and Stephen Henderson.

The newly acquired depth to the squad now means that the Charlton boss will now have some decisions to make ahead of this weekend’s home clash.

Here, we take a look at TWO tweaks Adkins could make to his starting eleven to face Cheltenham on Saturday…

Leko in for Washington?

Leko is back at the Valley and will be hoping that he can make an impact from the off this weekend if he makes the starting line up.

Capable of playing through the centre as an out and out striker and as a winger on either flank, Leko could well be a player that Adkins turns to for this game.

Conor Washington doesn’t offer as much pace and drive as his new teammate and could therefore be the man that get’s sacrificed in order for the Birmingham City loanee to feature.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Leko hits the round running during his second stint in South London.

Lavelle in for Inniss?

The former Morecambe captain arrived at the Valley as an eye catching deadline day signing and will now be looking to become a permanent fixture at the heart of defence for his new side.

Lavelle arguably fits into how Adkins wants his side to play a lot more due to his physicality and ability in the air and will bring great leadership skills to the dressing room.

Ryan Inniss hasn’t had the best of starts to the season and could well make way for the new recruit moving forwards.

The centre back didn’t make the move to London to play on the bench and it surely won’t be long until he has nailed down a starting spot.