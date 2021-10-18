2 tweaks Nigel Adkins could make ahead of Charlton Athletic’s hosting of Accrington Stanley

Nigel Adkins has some decisions to make ahead of Charlton Athletic’s hosting of Accrington Stanley on Tuesday evening.

The Addicks have endured a terrible start to the League One season with just two wins, three draws and seven losses to their name now a quarter of the way through the campaign. Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Lincoln City has them firmly rooted inside the relegation zone with only a win enough to take them out of it on Tuesday evening.

Elliot Lee may not feature after coming off feeling ill at the weekend and that gives Adkins plenty to ponder. Lee is Charlton’s only specialist number ten and therefore the 4-2-3-1 that has been deployed over the last five games might have to change.

Charlie Kirk came inside from the left flank when Lee was replaced by Corey Blackett-Taylor at Sincil Bank and may well take up the role from the start at The Valley.

Conor Washington is back and available after international duty with Northern Ireland and will be vying for a starting position up front if Adkins does not opt for Josh Davison or Jayden Stockley.

Here, we take a look at two potential tactical tweaks Adkins could make from the side that started at Lincoln…

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Blackett-Taylor has been one of the more successful summer signings in the early knockings of this campaign, opening his account in the Football League trophy and contributing two assists in the league. The former Aston Villa man’s pace has been frightening at times down the left or right flank.

With Blackett-Taylor on one side and Jonathan Leko on the other, the Stanley backline will have their work cut out attempting to keep a clean sheet.

Conor Washington

Washington has been a reliable striker for the Addicks since arriving in the summer of 2020. Josh Davison has been impressive when given the chance so far this term but the Northern Irishman is an experienced Football League campaigner who could link-up well with the other mobile forwards.

There is the option of selecting a front two which would make Washington’s starting chances higher but Charlton desperately need to find an effective attacking combination or they will be languishing in the bottom four for a while longer.