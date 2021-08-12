2 tweaks Neil Warnock may consider making to his Middlesbrough XI ahead of Bristol City

Middlesbrough will be hoping to give their fans something to cheer on Saturday afternoon.

Neil Warnock’s side welcome Bristol City to the Riverside Stadium with an unlimited amount of supporters being allowed in attendance for the first time in almost 18 months.

The Robins will pose a stern test but after getting a positive result against Fulham on the opening weekend of the season it’s likely that the Boro camp will be feeling optimistic.

Warnock has some big decision to make but who could start for the club? Here are two tweaks that the 72-year-old could make against the Robins.

Starting Marcus Tavernier

A player who simply has to start against Bristol City if fit.

Marcus Tavernier offers something truly unique to Middlesbrough’s squad as a player who will get the ball in a deep position and run at defenders to cause absolute chaos at the back.

After being named on the bench against Fulham, the 22-year-old changed the game when he was brought on in the second half at Craven Cottage.

Taking his position on the right flank, Tavernier consistently cut inside onto his left foot and arguably could have got on the scoresheet with a couple of decent efforts.

Middlesbrough lacked attacking flair against Fulham and so it would be a big surprise to see the academy prospect left out against the Robins.

A first league appearance for Martin Payero

Middlesbrough supporters will return to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday and there’s only one man that they want to see.

Martin Payero confirmed his move to Teesside last week and has spent the last few days settling into life at the club after being named on the bench against Fulham at the weekend.

The 22-year-old started the game against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and the hope is that he’ll be ready to go again on Saturday.

Payero is a powerful, exciting player who breaks out of midfield and creates opportunities for attackers and that’s something that Neil Warnock will be desperate to see in the weeks to come.

It might take some time for him to settle into the English game but it’d be great to see him given a chance against the Robins.