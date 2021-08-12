2 tweaks Neil Critchley may consider making to his Blackpool XI ahead of Cardiff

It’s been a promising start to the 2021/22 season for Blackpool.

Following their promotion from League One at the end of last season, the Seasiders started life back in the Championship with a 1-1 draw at Bristol City last weekend.

Neil Critchley’s side then followed that up with an impressive 3-0 win over Championship rivals Middlesbrough in the opening round of the League Cup on Wednesday night.

That is something they will no doubt be looking to build on on Saturday afternoon, when Cardiff City make the trip to Bloomfield Road.

With that match likely to be something of a tricky task, we’ve taken a look at two changes Critchley could make to his Blackpool starting XI from that draw with Bristol City, to give them the best possible chance of claiming all three points from that game.

Lavery in, John-Jules out

Following his move to Blackpool earlier this summer, Shayne Lavery has made a positive impact early on in his time at Bloomfield Road.

The Northern Ireland international came off the bench to score the Seasiders’ stoppage time equaliser in last weekend’s draw with Bristol City, before being handed a start in the cup in midweek, where he duly netted his second goal in as many games for his new club.

Considering that form he is in, it would surely make sense to hand Lavery his first league start for the club against Cardiff, and given Jerry Yates’ form for the club last season, you would imagine Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules would be the one most likely to drop out to make room for the 22-year-old.

Which player scored Blackpool's first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 2020/21? CJ Hamilton Jerry Yates Kenny Dougall Dan Ballard

Bowler in, Hamilton out

One other player who came off the bench for Blackpool at Bristol City last weekend who could now be pushing for a start against Cardiff, is Josh Bowler.

Another summer signing, this time from Everton, Bowler was also handed his first start in the cup win over ‘Boro in midweek, and was another to catch the eye with an outstanding performance.

That could therefore put him in contention to make his first league start for the club this weekend, potentially taking the place of CJ Hamilton on the right-hand side of Blackpool’s midfield for that match.