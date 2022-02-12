2 tweaks Nathan Jones could make ahead of Luton Town’s trip to Birmingham City

Luton Town will be looking to inflict even further pressure on the Championship’s play-off positions when they visit Birmingham City today.

The Hatters are a point shy of Nottingham Forest in sixth and four points off Huddersfield Town in fifth, possessing a game in hand on the Reds and two on the Terriers.

Nathan Jones’ side have made an excellent start to the new year, building on an unbeaten December, albeit, they only played twice.

Here, we take a look at two tweaks Nathan Jones could make ahead of today’s clash in the Midlands…

Sonny Bradley for Gabe Osho

Prior to Tuesday night’s clash with Barnsley, Gabe Osho put in three man-of-the-match performances from the centre of defence.

However, with Sonny Bradley likely to be available, it would be no surprise to see Luton’s captain return to the starting XI.

Bradley is lacking in Championship football at present, however, he brings sheer physicality and defensive intelligence to the backline, which could be crucial against an experienced and strong Birmingham front line.

Should the former Plymouth Argyle defender return, then it would be no surprise to see him deployed in the middle of a back three, with Kal Naismith and Reece Burke either side of him.

Reverting to back a four?

For the vast majority of the campaign, the Hatters have decided to operate with three central defenders, and that has certainly brought success to Kenilworth Road thus far.

However, they struggled against bottom-placed Barnsley during the week, until they switched to a back four, a tactical decision that saw the Hatters impose themselves more on the Tykes.

This is certainly an option Jones will have been pondering over since Tuesday evening, with Fred Onyedinma key to Luton’s improvement against Barnsley.

Given his brilliance when on the wing, a back four could see him deployed on the left, shifting Harry Cornick from a central striking position to the right flank.