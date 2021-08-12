2 tweaks Mick McCarthy may consider making to his Cardiff City XI ahead of Blackpool

Cardiff City have managed to get off to a solid enough start to the new season in their first two matches in the Championship and League Cup.

Mick McCarthy’s side picked up a decent enough point on the opening day of the campaign in their 1-1 draw against Barnsley at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Having led the game 1-0, the Bluebirds might be disappointed to have only come away with a draw, but they were against a side that finished in the top-six last term so it was not the worst result.

The Bluebirds then managed to avoid a potential cup shock with them seeing off a pluck Sutton United side with a 3-2 win against the Football League new boys on Tuesday night.

McCarthy has already made it clear to the media that the Bluebirds are not going to be doing much more transfer business before the window closes.

That comes with the experienced manager settled with what he has got to choose from and that means there will only be light tweaks made to the side over the coming weeks.

Cardiff travel to Blackpool on Saturday to take on the newly-promoted side in what will be their first home fixture of the new league season.

McCarthy might be thinking about a couple of changes he could make from the side that played against Barnsley to help his side get their first three points on the board.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO tweaks McCarthy could consider to his starting line-up for the trip to Blackpool…

Kieffer Moore to return to the starting line-up alongside James Collins

McCarthy will be considering whether the time is right to now bring Kieffer Moore back into the starting line-up for Cardiff in the Championship once again.

The Wales international was on the bench for the Bluebirds’ opening game against Barnsley with him recovering still from the after-effects of Covid-19.

However, Moore came off the bench against Barnsley and then featured from the start against Sutton on Tuesday evening as he aims to get that real match sharpness back into his game.

New summer signing James Collins had started the Bluebirds’ first Championship game of the campaign in Moore’s absence with McCarthy deploying a 3-4-2-1 set up.

The Republic of Ireland international was a decent performer and showed that he will be a threat in the last third for Cardiff this season.

Moore’s potential return to action from the start might give McCarthy the chance to test out him and Collins as a partnership. That would require a slight tweak to the system and a move to more of a 3-4-1-2 formation.

The pair managed to fire home 30 league goals between them last term, with Collins’ ten having obviously come for Luton.

It would therefore be very interesting to see if they could combine as a partnership. Collins was used to operating in a front two at Luton so it is something that may work quite well.

Marley Watkins or Josh Murphy to come into the side to add extra attacking threat

Another option that McCarthy could consider to tweak his side for their trip to Blackpool on Saturday would be to bring either Marley Watkins or Josh Murphy into the starting line-up following their impacts against Sutton United on Tuesday.

Watkins made his official debut for the Bluebirds against Sutton having been handed a short-term deal until the end of the moment. The former Bristol City attacker repaid that faith by firing home two goals to help Cardiff avoid a cup upset.

McCarthy insisted that his display did his chances of earning a longer-term deal at the Cardiff City Stadium no harm with him having seen enough to continue his trial period with a short-term contract.

While Murphy also made his return to action after having suffered a disrupted pre-season period with hamstring issues.

The attacker added some extra dynamism to their attacking play and he also registered his first goal of the campaign against Sutton with a trademark effort.

In truth, Saturday’s game at Blackpool might come slightly too early for Murphy to start but he should at least be on the bench and be an ideal option to bring on in the closing stages.

Ryan Giles was excellent on his debut for the club against Barnsley in the attacking third, but he can equally operate as a left-wing-back if McCarthy wants to make way for either Watkins or Murphy to start in the front three positions.