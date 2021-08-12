2 tweaks Mark Warburton may consider making to his QPR XI ahead of Hull

Queens Park Rangers got the ball rolling in 2021/22 with a 1-1 draw at home to Millwall followed by a victory on penalties against Leyton Orient in the League Cup first round.

Centre back Rob Dickie has scored both of their goals so far this season, they will need to be more creative in their trip to the MKM Stadium to face embryonic table toppers Hull City.

The Tigers flew out of the blocks on the opening day, dismantling Frankie McAvoy’s Preston North End 4-1 at Deepdale.

Some questionable defending and goalkeeping led to the scoreline being padded a touch late in the second half but that will not dampen the confidence of a Hull side fresh off the back of being crowned League One champions last term.

Mark Warburton’s main pondering will be how they can create more chances, as a manager who likes to play easy-on-the-eye attacking football, he will be slightly disappointed that a centre back has been his only goalscorer, albeit just two matches into the season.

Here, we have come up with two tactical tweaks the Rangers manager could make to increase their chances against Grant McCann’s men…

Release Johansen

Stefan Johansen has recently been given the captain’s armband at Loftus Road and is capable of adding goals from midfield, as demonstrated in his time with Fulham at Championship level.

The Norwegian was deployed alongside Dominic Ball against the Lions with Chris Willock taking up the most advanced midfield role. Possibly the introduction of Andre Dozzell into the trio could give the skipper more licence to get forward and provide opportunities for Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes.

Albert Adomah

A seasoned operator at second tier level, Adomah comes into the Hull outing buzzing from his winning spot kick on Wednesday evening and a is wily competitor compared to a lot of the side.

The three at the back system with Moses Odubajo and Lee Wallace as wing backs could be holding Rangers back, despite it giving Dickie more licence to bring the ball out of defence. The 33-year-old Londoner has two Premier League appearances on his CV and could use all his experience to hurt the Tigers’ makeshift backline, with specialist right back Josh Emmanuel having to slot in on his weaker side last time out.

Adomah’s crossing is also an underrated part of his game, that would utilise the physical assets of Austin and Dykes.

