2 tweaks Mark Warburton could make to the QPR XI to face Everton tomorrow

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to book their place in the fourth round of the League Cup tomorrow when they host Everton at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Hoops set up a clash with the Toffees by securing a comfortable 2-0 victory over Oxford United last month.

Whilst QPR will head into this particular clash as underdogs, there is no reason why they cannot cause an upset by beating their Premier League opponents.

Having witnessed his side suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bristol City last weekend, Hoops manager Mark Warburton may decide to make some alterations to his team on Tuesday.

Here, we take a look at TWO tweaks that the 59-year-old could make to QPR’s starting eleven for their showdown with Everton.

Luke Amos is handed his first appearance of the season

Luke Amos has been forced to watch on from the sidelines at QPR after suffering a serious knee injury last October in a clash with AFC Bournemouth.

Yet to feature for the Hoops this season, the midfielder could finally be in line to make his first appearance of the new term on Tuesday after Warburton revealed that he is in contention to make his return to action.

Warburton may opt to rest Stefan Johansen for this fixture in order to give Amos the chance to showcase his talent in defensive midfield.

If Amos is able to produce a promising performance against Everton, he could potentially force his way into contention for a starting role in QPR’s upcoming showdown with West Bromwich Albion.

Andre Dozzell is given the chance to prove himself in central-midfield

Having started in QPR’s League Cup victories over Leyton Orient and Oxford, Andre Dozzell may be given the opportunity to test himself against an Everton side who are currently sixth in the Premier League standings.

The midfielder managed to show glimpses of his talent against Oxford in August as he completed 89.9% of his passes in this fixture (as per WhoScored).

Whilst Dozzell has made four cameo appearances for the club in the Championship, he will need to deliver an impressive performance tomorrow in order to give himself a chance of starting against West Brom on Friday.

If QPR are able to knock Everton out of the League Cup, they could use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the second-tier in the coming weeks.