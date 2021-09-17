2 tweaks Mark Warburton could make to the QPR XI to face Bristol City tomorrow

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they host Bristol City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Hoops suffered their first defeat of the 2021/22 campaign on Tuesday at the hands of AFC Bournemouth as goals from Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke sealed all three points for Scott Parker’s side.

Set to face a Robins side who have lost just once away from home in the Championship this season, QPR know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to seal victory in this particular clash.

With the Hoops looking to leapfrog the likes of Huddersfield Town and Stoke City in the second-tier standings, it will be intriguing to see whether Mark Warburton decides to alter his starting eleven for this weekend’s fixture.

Here, we take a look at TWO tweaks that the Hoops boss could make to his side on Saturday.

Charlie Austin returns to QPR’s starting eleven

After missing QPR’s trip to the Vitality Stadium due to a family bereavement, Charlie Austin is set to return to the club’s match-day squad this weekend.

In his absence, Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock occupied the striker roles in the club’s 3-4-1-2 formation.

Whilst both of these players have managed to illustrate some real signs of promise for QPR, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Austin is brought back into QPR’s starting eleven by Warburton.

Having scored 84 goals at this level during his career to date, Austin knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship and thus will unquestionably fancy his chances of adding to this particular tally this weekend.

Moses Odubajo replaces Osman Kakay at wing-back

Moses Odubajo also missed QPR’s meeting with AFC Bournemouth earlier this week as a result of a knock.

However, the defender will be available tomorrow and could potentially replace Osman Kakay at wing-back.

Kakay was far from convincing during QPR’s defeat to the Cherries as he recorded an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 5.83 in this fixture.

Having already made seven appearances for the Hoops this season, it wouldn’t be a shock if Odubajo is selected for Saturday’s showdown with the Robins.

Providing that Odubajo is able to help QPR seal victory in this victory, he could go on to make the right wing-back position his own in the coming months.