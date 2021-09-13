2 tweaks Mark Warburton could make to the QPR XI to face Bournemouth tomorrow

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 campaign to nine games in all competitions when they head to the Vitality Stadium to face AFC Bournemouth tomorrow.

The Hoops managed to avoid defeat at the hands of Reading last weekend after netting two late goals in this particular fixture.

Whereas manager Mark Warburton would have been happy to see his players deliver a response to Reading’s onslaught, he may still opt to make some alterations to the club’s starting eleven on Tuesday.

A victory for QPR in this particular showdown will allow them to move into the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

Here, we take a look at TWO tweaks that Warburton could make to his side for QPR’s meeting with Bournemouth.

Lyndon Dykes is brought back into the club’s starting eleven

After helping Scotland secure victory over Austria last week by netting a goal in this particular World Cup qualifier, Lyndon Dykes was unable to feature against Reading on Saturday.

However, with Warburton confirming that the forward will return to QPR’s match-day squad tomorrow, it will be intriguing to see whether he is handed a start.

Although the Hoops were able to score three goals in Dykes’ absence, it would be somewhat of a shock if he doesn’t reclaim his place in the club’s starting eleven.

A stand-out performer during the opening weeks of the current term, the forward has already managed to find the back of the net on three occasions for QPR and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.41 in the Championship.

Warburton may decide to start Dykes alongside Charlie Austin whilst a partnership up-front with Chris Willock may also be on the cards.

Jimmy Dunne is handed the chance to impress

A poor defensive display by QPR at the Select Car Leasing Stadium at the weekend resulted in the club conceding a hat-trick to John Swift.

When you consider that the Hoops have only managed to keep two clean-sheets in six league games this season, Warburton may decide to make a change to his back three tomorrow.

Whereas Rob Dickie and Jordy de Wijs are both expected to feature against Bournemouth, Yoann Barbet could potentially be replaced by Jimmy Dunne.

Although he is yet to start a game in the Championship this season, Dunne has managed to illustrate glimpses of his talent in the League Cup.

Particularly impressive against Oxford United, the defender managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 7.89 in this fixture.

By replicating this performance at the Vitality Stadium, Dunne may be able to help his side secure a positive result on their travels.