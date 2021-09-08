2 tweaks Mark Robins could make to the Coventry City XI to face Boro on Saturday

Coventry City are perhaps surprising neutral fans with the start to the season they’ve had, with the Sky Blues currently sitting in seventh spot in the Championship.

Their return to the second tier last season was a successful one, eventually finishing 16th whilst the teams they came up with in Wycombe and Rotherham were sent packing straight back to League One.

Mark Robins did some smart business on the whole, with the likes of Martyn Waghorn and Viktor Gyokeres arriving permanently to bolster the attack whilst Chelsea duo Ian Maatsen and Jake Clarke-Salter signed on loan.

Coventry won three of their first four matches, but went into the international break on the back of a defeat to Queens Park Rangers, meaning that changes could be afoot as the Sky Blues host Middlesbrough this weekend.

Let’s look at two tweaks that Robins could end up making ahead of the clash with Neil Warnock’s side at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.

Complete re-shuffle up-front?

With Martyn Waghorn yet to get off the mark for Coventry this season in five Championship matches, Robins could be deliberating make some sweeping changes in the attacking areas of his side.

His go-to partnership has been Waghorn alongside Gyokeres to start the campaign, but with Tyler Walker and Matty Godden, who came off the bench against Reading to fire in a late, late winner, both returning to full fitness, there could be a switch-up.

Neither Walker or Godden were really the answer last season for regular goals but the latter only played 23 times and reigniting that partnership could see a few more goals come for Robins’ side.

Todd Kane straight in?

With Julien Da Costa not exactly convincing in the opening stint of games, Robins swooped for out-of-favour QPR wing-back Todd Kane on a permanent deal.

Despite not being fancied by Mark Warburton, Kane provides a lot of Championship experience and there must be a temptation to throw him straight in for the game against Middlesbrough.

Coventry’s best right-wing-back is probably Fankaty Dabo, however the 25-year-old has shared his time between playing as a right centre-back and wing-back so far and to accommodate Kane, Dabo may be forced into a trio once again.