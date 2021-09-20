2 tweaks Marco Silva could make to the Fulham XI to face Leeds United tomorrow

Fulham will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat at the hands of Reading when they host Leeds United at Craven Cottage in the third round of the League Cup tomorrow.

Marco Silva’s side set up a clash with the Whites by securing a comfortable 2-0 victory over Birmingham City last month.

Whilst the Cottagers will enter this clash as underdogs, there is no reason why they cannot cause an upset by beating their Premier League opponents if they perform at their very best.

When you consider that Fulham’s priority this season is to secure an immediate return to the top-flight, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Silva opts to make some alterations to his team on Tuesday.

Here, we take a look at TWO tweaks that the 44-year-old could make to his starting eleven for this fixture.

Josh Onomah is brought back into the club’s starting eleven

After featuring in Fulham’s opening six league games of the season, Josh Onomah missed the club’s recent clash with Birmingham City due to a knock.

Having made his return to action as a substitute during the Cottagers’ defeat to Reading, the midfielder could be in line to start against Leeds.

Onomah may be brought in as a replacement for Jean Michel Seri if Silva decides to rest the 30-year-old ahead of the club’s upcoming clash with Bristol City.

An impressive performance against Leeds may allow Onomah to push on in the coming months as Fulham look to launch a bid for a top-two finish in the Championship.

Michael Hector is given the chance to impress

Yet to feature for Fulham in the Championship this season, Michael Hector may be given the chance to impress by Silva in the club’s clash with Leeds.

The defender delivered an assured performance during the Cottagers’ 2-0 victory over Birmingham in the second round of the League Cup as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.88 in this fixture.

If he helps his side keep another clean-sheet against Leeds tomorrow, Hector may be able to win over Silva’s trust.

By providing the likes of Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo with some added competition at centre-back, Hector may force this particular duo to step up their performance levels which could have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in the second-tier.