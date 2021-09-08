2 tweaks Marco Silva could make to the Fulham XI to face Blackpool on Saturday

Fulham get back into Sky Bet Championship action this weekend as they take on Blackpool.

The Whites have had a top start to the campaign and are one of the early pacesetters in the league – a trend that they’ll want to maintain in the matches and months to come.

Up next, then, a trip to the seaside to face Neil Critchley’s Tangerines and, here, we’re taking a look at two tweaks to the side Marco Silva may make this weekend – though there’s also surely every chance he names a unchanged XI if he can after a top win over Stoke last time out…

Reed returns?

Reed got back amongst it towards the end of the match with Stoke City and there’s plenty of Fulham fans who would suggest that on paper he is one of their best midfielders in the squad.

That said, having him available once more is great news and Silva might think, now the international break has come to an end, that Reed is ready to start once more.

Certainly, it’s something to weigh up with Fulham boasting some top midfield options.

Chalobah starts?

Chalobah arrived at the club on Deadline Day, just to add further to their midfield options.

He’s a class player and certainly an eye-catching arrival at this level, so it’s going to be fascinating to watch him pushing to get involved with the Fulham side this season.

Certainly, he’ll have arrived with a view to playing regularly and this is the first chance Silva gets to field him – let’s see if he does and, from that, who ends up leaving the club.

20 quiz questions about Fulham’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Which League One side did Fulham defeat in pre-season at Craven Cottage? Gillingham Charlton Oxford Ipswich