2 tweaks Marco Silva could make ahead of Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Fulham host Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening in the Championship, knowing that they will be crowned champions if they better the result of Bournemouth at Swansea City.

Forest have been almost on a par with Fulham since Steve Cooper replaced Chris Hughton in the dugout, and will be joining the Cottagers in hoping the Cherries drop points in South Wales.

The Cottagers were unfortunate not to beat the Cherries last time out, but remain very committed to the cause despite already sealing promotion and will fondly remember a 4-0 win over the Reds in the reverse fixture.

Here, we have taken a look at two tweaks Marco Silva could make ahead of Fulham v Forest…

Antonee Robinson

Joe Bryan came in from the start at Bournemouth but was replaced at half time by Robinson.

Bryan has not been in favour much under Marco Silva, and his future could be up in the air with the club remaining unmoved on whether or not to trigger a contract extension.

Bryan’s heroic brace in the 2019/20 play-off final feels like a distant memory as far as his first team prospects are concerned, and Robinson is likely to be reinstated as the Cottagers push for the league title under the lights in the capital.

If any left back in the division is capable of forcing back Djed Spence and negating the threat he poses as a flying wing back, it is probably Antonee Robinson.

Jean-Michael Seri

Seri was also on the bench at the Vitality Stadium and came on to replace Tom Cairney in the closing exchanges.

The 30-year-old’s playing time has significantly decreased as the season has gone on, but he is certainly a player with the ability and guile to win the midfield battle for the home side.

Ryan Yates and James Garner have been amongst the best performing midfield players in the division in the last few months, and opting for Seri over Cairney in central midfield would give Silva’s men some added control in possession.