2 tweaks Lee Johnson could make to the Sunderland XI to face Accrington on Saturday

Sunderland will be looking to continue their strong start to the season on the weekend as they play host to Accrington Stanley in Sky Bet League One at the Stadium of Light.

Ross Stewart has really hit the ground running under Lee Johnson so far this term and many Sunderland fans will now see the loss of Charlie Wykes as a fading memory.

Meanwhile the likes of Lynden Gooch, Elliot Embleton and Aiden McGeady continue to perform to the highest standards in behind the striker, with the Black Cats possessing a squad that has a multitude of attacking options.

Whilst Johnson and his staff have also worked hard to bring in fresh bodies to supplement their existing squad, which means there will be some tough decisions to make this weekend.

Here, we take a look at TWO tweaks Johnson could make to his starting eleven on Saturday…

Evans in for Neil?

Johnson could well throw Northern Ireland international Corry Evans back in from the start alongside Luke O’Nien in midfield on Saturday.

The summer signing from Blackburn Rovers had previously been sidelined with a hamstring injury but is back fighting fit.

He adds an extra level of bite in the centre of the park and is a far more experienced option than Dan Neil in that area of the pitch.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the experienced campaigner comes in for the promising teenager this weekend.

Hoffmann in for Patterson?

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann will certainly be looking to nail down his spot in the starting eleven with the Black Cats following his surprise loan move from Bayern Munich and could well be thrown straight in at the deep end by Johnson.

The youngster arguably possesses more quality and pedigree than Anthony Patterson and won’t have moved to the Stadium of Light to be starting on the bench.

It will be intriguing to see how his loan spell develops with the club, with the move taking many people by surprise.

Given that he has been in and around the first team in Munich, it would be fair to assume that he will be involved on Saturday.