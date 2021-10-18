2 tweaks Lee Johnson could make ahead of Sunderland’s trip to Crewe Alexandra

Sunderland will have been relieved to get away from Priestfield Stadium with a 2-1 win on Saturday especially after Elliot Embleton’s red card.

Gillingham gave them a great test in looking to pull themselves away from the relegation picture but goals from Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan proved the decisive contributions. The Black Cats will be delighted to have got over the line after their 4-0 defeat at Portsmouth before the international break.

A victory at second bottom Crewe Alexandra would put Sunderland in a commanding position to reclaim a spot in the automatic promotion places. Embleton’s red card will bring an enforced change to the starting XI but one that gives Johnson plenty of options.

In terms of mentality it will be a similar test to that of the Gills, another side in Crewe fighting for their lives towards the foot of the table. It will be interesting to see how Johnson’s men get on without Embleton’s creative spark.

Aiden McGeady / Lynden Gooch

Both players could be available for the match but considering O’Brien’s performance at Priestfield he probably did enough to keep his place in the side. McGeady has been a great servant for the Black Cats in recent years but Lee Johnson will not want to rush the Irishman back knowing how important his contributions could be over the course of the season.

Lynden Gooch will likely come back in for Embleton as he is seemingly more ready for a return but it is a dilemma for Johnson nonetheless.

Denver Hume

After a summer of uncertainty it was unclear where Denver Hume’s future lay however the 23-year-old signed a new contract at the Stadium of Light and will be pushing Dennis Cirkin for a start at left back.

Cirkin has made a great start on Wearside since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer but Johnson will have to rest and rotate the 19-year-old at some point. Crewe away will be a good opportunity to give some players minutes who require sharpness with the hope that it should not impact the team’s capabilities of picking up three points.