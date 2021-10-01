2 tweaks Lee Bowyer could make to the Birmingham XI to face Nottingham Forest tomorrow

After initially making a relatively positive start to the 2021/22 campaign, Birmingham City have experienced a dip in form in recent weeks.

Defeats to Fulham, Queens Park Rangers and Peterborough United have stifled the Blues’ progress in the second-tier.

Currently 15th in the Championship, Birmingham will be looking to move above the likes of Millwall and Sheffield United in the table by securing a victory in their clash with Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

Having witnessed his side produce an underwhelming display against QPR, Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer may opt to make some alterations to his team on Saturday.

Here, we take a look at TWO tweaks that Bowyer could make to his starting eleven for their showdown with Forest at St Andrew’s…

Lukas Jutkiewicz returns to the side

When you consider that Troy Deeney has failed to build upon the goal that he scored against Fulham in the club’s recent clashes, Bowyer may opt to drop the forward in order to hand Lukas Jutkiewicz a start in tomorrow’s showdown with Forest.

Blessed with a wealth of experience at this level, the 32-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on 89 occasions in the Championship during his career to date.

Whilst Jutkiewicz has struggled for consistency this season, he will still fancy his chances of making a positive impression for Birmingham against Forest if he is given the nod to feature by Bowyer.

By producing an eye-catching display at St Andrew’s, Jutkiewicz could potentially retain his place in Birmingham’s side for the foreseeable future.

Riley McGree is handed the chance to impress

Since rejoining Birmingham on a short-term loan deal earlier this year, Riley McGree has struggled to make any inroads on the club’s starting eleven.

Limited to just one appearance in the Championship this season, the 22-year-old may finally be given the opportunity to showcase his talent in this weekend’s clash if Bowyer is looking to freshen up his midfield options.

During his brief cameo against QPR in midweek, the midfielder managed to complete 87.5% of his passes (as per WhoScored) as he demonstrated a calmness whilst in possession of the ball.

Providing that McGree is able to step up to the mark, there is no reason why he cannot go on to have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in the coming months.