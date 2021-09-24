2 tweaks Lee Bowyer could make to the Birmingham City XI to face Preston tomorrow

Birmingham City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they face Preston North End at St Andrew’s.

Back-to-back defeats in the Championship to Fulham and Peterborough United has resulted in the Blues dropping down to 11th in the standings.

Set to face a Preston side who are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, Birmingham know that they will have to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result in-front of their supporters.

Having witnessed his side produce an underwhelming display against Peterborough last weekend, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer decides to make some alterations to his team on Saturday.

Here, we take a look at TWO tweaks that Bowyer could make to his starting eleven for the club’s clash with Preston…

Ivan Sunjic returns

When you consider that Gary Gardner is unavailable for this fixture due to suspension, Ivan Sunjic could be drafted in as his replacement.

Particularly impressive during Birmingham’s 5-0 victory over Luton Town last month, the midfielder managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 8.23 in this clash as he made seven interceptions and completed 86.8% of his passes.

Whilst Sunjic has struggled for consistency during his time at St Andrew’s, he will be determined to deliver an eye-catching performance tomorrow if he is selected for this clash by Bowyer.

Scott Hogan features alongside Troy Deeney

Bowyer decided to go with two physical strikers during last weekend’s showdown with Peterborough United as he selected Lukasz Jutkiewicz and Troy Deeney for this fixture.

This particular gamble didn’t work as neither player managed to make a lasting impression during this aforementioned clash.

When you consider that Jutkiewicz has yet to score this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Bowyer opts to drop him in order to bring Scott Hogan back into the starting eleven.

Hogan has already managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in the Championship during the current term and thus will fancy his chances of adding to his tally against Preston on Saturday.