2 tweaks Lee Bowyer could make to the Birmingham City XI to face Peterborough tomorrow

Birmingham City will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Championship tomorrow when they head to the Weston Homes Stadium to face Peterborough United.

After securing a 2-0 victory over Derby County earlier this month, the Blues would have been hoping to back up this display by producing a positive performance against Fulham on Wednesday.

However, the Blues were ultimately outclassed by their opponents at St Andrew’s as the Cottagers sealed all three points in this particular clash.

Having witnessed his side suffer a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham, it will be intriguing to see whether Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer decides to alter his starting eleven this weekend.

Here, we take a look at TWO tweaks that Bowyer could make to his team on Saturday.

Troy Deeney is handed his first start

Signed by Birmingham during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, Troy Deeney made his debut for the club during their showdown with Derby earlier this month.

Although he was unable to prevent his side from suffering defeat to Fulham earlier this week, the forward did open his goal-scoring account for the Blues in the second-half of this particular fixture after being brought on as a substitute by Bowyer.

If Bowyer is looking to make some changes up-front, Deeney could potentially be drafted in as a replacement for Lukasz Jutkiewicz or Scott Hogan.

1 of 24 Trevor Francis left Birmingham City to join which side? Derby County Arsenal Manchester United Nottingham Forest

Whilst it would be a harsh decision to drop Hogan due to the fact that he has already scored three league goals this season, swapping Jutkiewicz for Deeney could turn out to be a masterstroke if the former Watford man goes on to deliver the goods against Peterborough.

Gary Gardner returns to Birmingham’s starting eleven

After starting in Birmingham’s opening three league fixtures of the season, Gary Gardner was dropped for the club’s meeting with Luton Town last month and has yet to regain his place in Bowyer’s side.

Used as a substitute by Bowyer in the club’s clashes with Derby and Fulham, the midfielder could be handed the chance to impress this weekend by his manager.

When you consider that Gardner has made 235 appearances at Championship level during his career to date, he could potentially use his wealth of experience to help Birmingham secure all three points in their clash with Peterborough.

If Gardner produces a promising performance tomorrow, he could eventually emerge as a key player for the Blues this season as they look to push on in the Championship.