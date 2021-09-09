2 tweaks Lee Bowyer could make to the Birmingham City XI to face Derby County on Friday

Birmingham City will look to continue their positive start to the season when they take on Derby County at St. Andrew’s tomorrow night.

Lee Bowyer’s side are two places and a point outside the play-off places, so they will want to take advantage of playing before anyone else by pushing into the top six, even if it’s only for one night.

Given that there has been a lot to like about Blues in the opening weeks, including the performance against Barnsley last time out, where they deserved more than the point they got, there won’t be many changes made tomorrow.

However, here we look at TWO tweaks the boss could consider…

Troy Deeney starts

We’ll start with the obvious one. Deeney’s arrival was a major coup for Blues and it’s a deal that has really excited the fans.

Crucially though, the former Watford man will expect to become a key player for the team moving forward and after training with his new teammates for ten days or so, there’s no reason why he can’t start.

Whether he can play with Lukas Jutkiewicz or comes in for the big man, remains to be seen, but you would expect Deeney to be in the XI.

Gary Gardner comes in

Bowyer doesn’t need to change the midfield as they’re working well right now, but Gardner’s energy could make him better suited than Ivan Sunjic for this game.

Blues will look to dominate this game and really get after Derby, so the 29-year-old’s ability to press and run forward off the ball could make it work.

Again, this isn’t a slight on Sunjic, who has done well recently, but Bowyer will also be aware that his side have five games in three weeks, so he will need to keep players fresh and manage his group.