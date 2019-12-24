2 tweaks Lamouchi could make as Nottingham Forest prepare for Boxing Day clash with Hull City

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to return to winning ways in the Sky Bet Championship on Boxing Day, when they face Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.

The Reds have made an encouraging start to the season under Sabri Lamouchi, but after spending most of the season in the top six, a poor sequence of results of results over the past few matches has seen them fall out of the promotion places.

After their 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town at the weekend, Forest are currently without a win in their last five matches – a run which has seen them drop to tenth in the league table, three points outside the play-off places.

The Reds will be hoping to get their promotion push back on track on Boxing Day, but they face a tough game against Grant McCann’s Hull, who are only one point behind Forest in the table and have won their last three home matches.

Here are two changes that Lamouchi could make for the clash in East Yorkshire…

Jack Robinson returns at left-back

With Yuri Ribeiro out injured, Jack Robinson has struggled at left-back over the past few matches and after a series of underwhelming performances, he was dropped from the starting line-up for the defeat at Huddersfield.

Lamouchi decided to go with Chema, who is naturally a centre-half, at left-back for the clash at the John Smith’s Stadium and while the Spaniard did a decent job in the role, it’s possible the Robinson could return to the starting XI against Hull.

If the 26-year-old does return to the starting line-up against the Tigers, he may well feel that he has a point to prove to his manager after some poor performances.

Joao Carvalho returns

Joao Carvalho has found himself in and out of the Forest starting line-up so far this season and has only shown glimpses of his best quality.

The Portuguese ace came off the bench against Huddersfield and perhaps Lamouchi will consider starting him against Hull.

This could be either in a wide role – in place of either Sammy Ameobi or Joe Lolley – or in the No. 10 position, with Tiago Silva dropping to the bench.

With his future at the City Ground currently uncertain, he’ll be determined to impress his manager and convince him that he deserves to start matches more often.