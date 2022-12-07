2 tweaks Kieran McKenna could make ahead of Ipswich Town vs Peterborough United

Ipswich Town will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend as they welcome Peterborough United to Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys dropped points at the weekend as they were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Fleetwood Town.

Ipswich took an early lead through defender Luke Woolfenden, who was standing at the back post and was able to poke the ball past Fleetwood goalie Jay Lynch.

Kieran Mckenna’s side were on course to finish the weekend top of the league, but last-minute drama at Portman Road prevented that from happening. Fleetwood saw defender Josh Earl shown a red card in the dying moments of the game before substitute Cian Hayes took a shot that got a wicked deflection, going on to hit the post before ending up in the back of the net.

This result sees Ipswich remain in second place, a point behind leaders Plymouth Argyle and a point ahead of third place Sheffield Wednesday.

Saturday represents another chance for Ipswich to go top of the table depending on other results, and with the game being so important, Mckenna may look to rotate one or two players in order to get all three points.

Here then are two tweaks McKenna could make ahead of the game in order to ensure his team pick up all three points while rotating a few players.

Kayden Jackson to start

Saturday’s game could be an opportunity for McKenna to take a look at his squad and rotate one or two players, one of whom could be striker Kayden Jackson.

Jackson has been in and out of the line-up this season, as the addition of Freddie Ladapo has made it difficult for him to get in ahead of the newcomer.

However, despite Ladapo’s good play since he arrived at Portman Road, Saturday’s stalemate may be the chance for McKenna to bring Ladapo out and give Jackson a start from the beginning.

Jackson has struggled with injuries in recent months, but since arriving at Ipswich, the 28-year-old has already produced his best return in front of goal for the Tractor Boys than he has at any other team.

The game against Peterborough may be a tight affair, and Jackson’s ability to hold the ball up, run in behind, and be an asset in both boxes may be beneficial this weekend.

George Edmundson to return

Defender George Edmundson has been a consistent regular for the Tractor Boys this season but has seen himself on the bench for the last two games.

The 25-year-old has been involved in all but five games this season for Ipswich in League One, and the defender seems to have found a home once again after a few years in Scotland with Rangers.

The defender seems to be comfortable playing in McKenna’s system, which sees him on the right side of a back three, and Saturday’s game against Posh may see him return to the side.

Ipswich will come up against strikers Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott, and the Ipswich boss may look to return to one of his trusted centre-backs for this clash against a play-off chaser.