2 tweaks Ian Evatt could make to the Bolton Wanderers XI to face Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow

Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers will be brimming with confidence when they take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday after three successive wins in all competitions.

A pair of 4-1 wins and a 2-1 victory where they doubled their lead inside 23 minutes will give the Trotters a spring in their step.

Evatt’s team picks itself given those recent performances but should he not want to be too predictable against Darren Moore the former Barrow manager may opt for a couple of changes to keep a fresh look to the side.

Kieran Lee appears to be winning the battle with Josh Sheehan for a place alongside Jordan Williams in central midfield and Gethin Jones should be back for the match despite coming off with a knock last weekend.

Lloyd Isgrove replaced Jones and has returned from injury with a lot of competition for places in attacking areas.

Here, then, we take a look at two tweaks Ian Evatt could make to Wanderers’ starting XI for their trip to Hillsborough…

Wildcard selection

Bolton’s predicament is not crying out for a wildcard selection but Amadou Bakayoko’s return from injury and cameo off of the bench in the Football League Trophy in midweek will not have gone unnoticed.

The 25-year-old started Bolton’s first three games of the season and neither Elias Kachunga or Lloyd Isgrove have been able to nail down the spot in the side he left behind.

The 25-year-old netted a brace against Liverpool U21 in midweek coming on at half time in the place of Kachunga. The Sierra Leonean would give the Wednesday backline yet another headache going into the game.

Experience

Callum Paterson is a wiley competitor at third tier level and will be a handful for every opposing defender he faces this season.

The 26-year-old has recently returned to the Owls’ starting XI and will like the look of the inexperienced George Johnston if he is chosen to partner Ricardo Santos at the heart of defence.

Alex Baptiste has been a very reliable servant for Evatt in the past year or so and could be called upon to deal with the physical and aerial threat that Paterson poses. The Trotters are unbeaten in the 35-year-old’s three league starts so far this term.