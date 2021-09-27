2 tweaks Darren Moore could make to the Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Wigan tomorrow

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to return to winning ways in League One tomorrow when they head to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic.

The Owls were seemingly on course to seal all three points in their clash with Ipswich Town on Saturday after Dennis Adeniran opened the scoring at Portman Road.

However, a terrible blunder from goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell allowed the Tractor Boys to equalise in the closing stages of the clash as Conor Chaplin fired home.

Having witnessed his side fail to win any of their last four league games, Moore may decide to make some alterations to his team for the club’s showdown with Wigan.

Here, we take a look at TWO tweaks that the Owls boss could make to the club’s starting eleven on Tuesday…

Joe Wildsmith is handed the chance to impress

When you consider that Peacock-Farrell has made two glaring mistakes in his last two appearances for Wednesday, it will be fascinating to see whether he is given the nod to feature against Wigan.

Having effectively cost his side four points, the Northern Ireland international could potentially make way for Joe Wildsmith.

Wildsmith has only made one appearance for the Owls this season due to the presence of Peacock-Farrell and thus will be desperate to prove a point to Moore.

The shot-stopper could potentially emerge as a key player for Wednesday if he is given the chance to impress in the coming weeks.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is drafted in as a replacement for Barry Bannan

Wednesday could be without Barry Bannan for tomorrow’s clash with Wigan after the midfielder sustained a knee injury in the club’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich.

If the Owls are unable to call upon the services of their captain, Moore may decide to turn to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru for inspiration at the DW Stadium.

The 20-year-old made his first league appearance of the 2021/22 campaign against Ipswich as he was introduced as a substitute in this particular fixture.

Capable of operating in a more advanced role, Dele-Bashiru may be tasked with providing service to Wednesday striker Lee Gregory if both players are selected by Moore.