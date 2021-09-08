2 tweaks Darren Moore could make to the Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Plymouth on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday will look to return to winning ways this weekend as they prepare to make the long journey to Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls’ unbeaten start to life in League One came to an end before the international break, falling to a 1-0 defeat at Morecambe despite a dominant display.

Darren Moore will now be looking for his side to put that defeat behind them and get back on a winning run, having recorded three successive victories beforehand.

The international break has allowed those not representing their countries to rest and recuperate ahead of the next block of fixtures, with Moore likely to have a fully-fit squad to choose from on Saturday barring long-term absentees.

Here, though, we take a look at two tweaks Moore could make to the Wednesday side to face Argyle at the weekend…

Sylla Sow to be given a chance?

Wednesday may have suffered defeat in their most recent league game, but they did bounce back with a 3-0 home win over Newcastle in the EFL Trophy a few days after the loss at Morecambe.

Sow marked his Wednesday debut with a goal, finding the bottom corner from the centre of the area after latching onto a chipped through ball.

Sow is yet to be given his chance in the league, but that goal and performance will have given him confidence, so could he be given a chance?

There is plenty of competition for places in the final third, but the winger could well be deserving of his chance after taking his opportunity last week.

Saido Berahino in?

Wednesday bolstered their ranks with the addition of Saido Berahino on Deadline Day, with the former West Brom striker reuiniting with Moore.

Berahino has endured a difficult couple of years after leaving Stoke for Zulte Waregum, but the hope is that Moore can get him back to up to form.

Of course, Lee Gregory has started the season strongly and Florian Kamberi is also showing positive signs, but could Berahino be given the nod this weekend?

He needs sharpness and fitness, and perhaps the only way of being able to get that up to full capacity is by playing him regularly.