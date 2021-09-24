2 tweaks Darren Moore could make to the Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Ipswich tomorrow

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to return to winning ways in League One this weekend when they head to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.

The Owls initially made a positive start to the 2021/22 campaign as they picked up 10 points from their opening four games.

However, Wednesday have experienced a blip in form in recent weeks as they have failed to win any of their last three league games.

After witnessing his side slip up in their clash with Shrewsbury Town last weekend, Owls manager Darren Moore could potentially opt to make some significant alterations to his team tomorrow.

Here, we take a look at TWO tweaks that the Wednesday boss could make to his starting eleven for the club’s clash with Ipswich…

Lewis Wing is handed the opportunity to impress

Moore could decide to freshen up his options in midfield by handing Lewis Wing the chance to impress against the Tractor Boys.

The 26-year-old has started five league games for the Owls since joining the club on loan from Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window.

Used as a substitute in the club’s recent clash with Shrewsbury, Wing may be able to offer more of an attacking threat compared to Sam Hutchinson who occupied the defensive midfield slot last weekend.

If Hutchinson is utilised as a central-defender tomorrow by Moore, Wing could potentially make his return to the club’s starting eleven.

1 of 22 Jack Brown is the club's highest appearance maker. True False

By delivering a promising performance in this fixture, the midfielder could become a mainstay in Wednesday’s side in the coming months.

Florian Kamberi replaces Lee Gregory up-front

Whilst Lee Gregory has managed to illustrate glimpses of his talent this season, he has failed to score in his last three appearances for the club and thus it wouldn’t be surprising if Moore decides to drop him tomorrow.

When you consider that Saido Berahino is currently being used in a wide role by Wednesday, Florian Kamberi could potentially be tasked with leading the line at Portman Road.

Particularly impressive against Rotherham United last month, Kamberi managed to record a WhoScored match rating of 7.09 in this clash as he scored his first goal for the club.

The forward will be determined to add to his goal tally if he is given the nod to start by Moore.

Providing that Kamberi is able to improve his consistency at this level, he may end up playing a major role in helping Wednesday launch a push for promotion this season.