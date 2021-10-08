2 tweaks Darren Moore could make to the Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Bolton tomorrow

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to kick-start their season on Saturday when they host Bolton Wanderers at Hillsborough.

The Owls have struggled with their consistency in recent months and are currently 12th in the League One standings.

Set to face a Bolton side who have won their last three games in all competitions, Wednesday know that they could be in for a tough afternoon if they fail to deliver the goods in-front of their supporters.

Having witnessed his side suffer a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oxford United last weekend, Moore may decide to alter his team for tomorrow’s fixture.

Here, we take a look at TWO tweaks that the Owls boss could make to the club’s starting eleven…

Saido Berahino replaces Lee Gregory up-front

When you consider that Lee Gregory has now failed to score in his last six league appearances, it will be intriguing to see whether he is handed another opportunity to lead the line this weekend.

If Moore is looking to freshen things up in an attacking sense, he could decide to utilise Saido Berahino as a sole striker.

The 28-year-old made an instant impact on his debut for the Owls as he netted in their 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town last month.

Having been introduced as a substitute in last weekend’s defeat against Oxford, Berahino will be determined to prove his worth against Bolton.

By producing an eye-catching display against Ian Evatt’s side, the former West Brom man could retain his place in the club’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future.

Jaden Brown is handed a chance to impress at full-back

Moore’s decision to utilise Marvin Johnson at left-back in the club’s recent showdown with Oxford was a strange move as the 30-year-old has operated as a winger for the majority of his career.

Whilst Johnson did register an assist in this game, it could be argued that he ought to be playing higher up the pitch.

If Moore is willing to make changes to his side on Saturday, Jaden Brown could potentially be in contention to feature at full-back.

Having featured regularly in this position at youth level and senior level, Brown will be confident in his ability to deliver an assured performance against Bolton on Saturday.