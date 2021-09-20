2 tweaks Danny Cowley could make ahead of Portsmouth v Plymouth Argyle

Danny Cowley was left with a lot to ponder after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United on Saturday.

The Portsmouth manager is still easing into the role at Fratton Park but will be disappointed his side have not capitalised on the trio of wins they registered at the beginning of the campaign.

It was a late Ronan Curtis strike that gave the Pompey supporters something to shout about at the weekend with Mark Bonner’s newly promoted Cambridge leapfrogging Cowley’s men into 13th.

Three consecutive losses with Curtis’ late finish their only goal has Pompey are up against it and needing to stop the rot. After years of play-off heartache the Portsmouth home faithful are desperate to see their team in the Championship and therefore not competing for a place in the top six will not go down well.

Plymouth Argyle sit fourth and are have looked every bit a top six side in the early knockings of the campaign, it will be interesting to see how Cowley combats the threat they pose.

Here, we have taken a look at two potential tactical tweaks Danny Cowley could make ahead of their Tuesday evening’s hosting of Argyle…

Release Tunnicliffe

Ryan Tunnicliffe has been a standout performer for Pompey this season and has played in more advanced midfield roles in his career than he is currently being deployed in.

The 28-year-old made 12 appearances in attacking midfield, scoring twice, under Nathan Jones at Luton Town last term and he has already demonstrated at Portsmouth that he is capable of breaking into the penalty area and chipping in.

A huge part of their impressive opening trio of wins, Tunnicliffe scored or assisted a goal in all of their opening three and could contribute more if played further forward against the Green Army.

Marquis over Harrison

The battle for preference up front between John Marquis and Ellis Harrison has persisted for a while now, Harrison is thought to have a greater all-round game despite being much less potent in front of goal than Marquis.

Pompey have scored just five goals from their opening seven, which will concern Cowley though they have only conceded four, they need to throw caution to the wind and look to impress their home fans under the lights on Tuesday.

Marquis has proved himself in League One time and time again, with Harness and Curtis either side of him Pompey could have one of the best front threes in the division.