2 tweaks Chris Hughton could make to the Nottingham Forest XI to face Middlesbrough tonight

Nottingham Forest will be looking to end their long wait for a victory in the Championship tonight when they face Middlesbrough at the City Ground.

An awful start to the season by the Reds has resulted in them suffering five defeats in their opening six league fixtures.

Despite showing glimpses of promise in their clash with Derby County last month, Forest were unable to use the momentum gained from this performance against Cardiff City on Sunday as Mick McCarthy’s side sealed all three points.

With his side set to face a Middlesbrough outfit who have failed to win any of their last four league games, it will be intriguing to see whether Hughton decides to make any alterations to his starting eleven tonight.

Here, we take a look at TWO tweaks that the Forest boss may decide to make to his team this evening…

Joe Lolley is handed the chance to showcase his talent

After making his return to action as a substitute last weekend, Joe Lolley could be handed the opportunity to showcase his talent tonight by Hughton.

Capable of playing on either the left or the right-hand side of midfield, the 29-year-old could potentially provide the likes of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor with some much-needed service.

Although Lolley struggled for form during the previous campaign, he clearly knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level as he has been directly involved in 60 goals in the second-tier during his career to date.

By producing an impressive display against Middlesbrough, Lolley could potentially emerge as a key player for the club in the coming months as they look to push on under the guidance of Hughton.

Fin Back is drafted in at full-back

When you consider that Jordi Osei-Tuti will be unavailable for tonight’s fixture due to injury, Forest are relatively short of options at right-back as new signing Mohamed Drager is currently being forced to self-isolate after featuring for Tunisia earlier this month.

Although Djed Spence occupied this particular role in the club’s clash with Cardiff, he may be utilised in a more advanced position by Hughton this evening.

If this turns out to be the case, academy graduate Fin Back could make his fifth appearance of the season for Forest.

An exciting young talent, Back produced an incredibly impressive display against Bradford City in the Carabao Cup in August as he registered a WhoScored match rating of 7.81.

Providing that he is able to replicate this display against Middlesbrough, the teenager may be able to help his side seal all three points in this fixture.