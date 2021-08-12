2 tweaks Carlos Corberan may consider making to his Huddersfield Town XI ahead of Fulham

Huddersfield Town host Fulham this Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Carlos Corberan’s side picked up their first point of the season last Saturday thanks to a 1-1 draw with Derby County, despite a Covid-19 outbreak in camp that even robbed them of the presence of their head coach on the touchline.

All things considered, a point at Derby wasn’t a bad result. However, it was maybe a fixture that Town had circled as winnable given what’s to come on the second weekend of the season.

Fulham are the visitors in West Yorkshire, embarking on a new chapter under Marco Silva following relegation.

It’s a tough test for Huddersfield and there’s a lot for Corberan to weigh up in terms of selection.

We take a look at a couple of tweaks he might be considering:

Recalling Koroma

Koroma was a surprising omission from the starting line-up at Derby. Jordan Rhodes and Danny Ward were preferred in a two-man attack, but Huddersfield’s wait for a goal from open play this season continues.

Last year, Koroma scored eight times for Huddersfield and shone either side of his long-term hamstring injury.

Corberan explained in this afternoon’s press conference that Koroma is in contention to start against Fulham, despite the fact he views his bench as an important part of gaining a positive result.

In a side that lack goals and creativity, Koroma’s inclusion should be a no-brainer, whether that’s central in a 3-5-2 system or out wide in a 4-3-3.

This weekend, he must be seriously considered for a recall to the starting side.

A more progressive midfielder

In the absence of Lewis O’Brien (due to Covid), Corberan opted for a midfield trio of Scott High, Jonathan Hogg and Duane Holmes against Derby.

That trio offered a decent mix of youth and experience in something of a makeshift starting line-up due to a number of late blows. Between them, though, they lack a little bit of creativity.

Danel Sinani is a player that could potentially be drafted into the starting line-up (fitness depending). He’s a little bit more progressive with his play and could ease the creative burden on Sorba Thomas, who was outstanding at Derby, creating nine chances.

Corberan’s issue, though, is that Sinani has been feeling a touch of fatigue in his quad: “After the game the other day, he was feeling something in the muscle in his quad. It’s not an injury but he was feeling a little bit fatigued in this part of his leg.

“The medical decision has been to separate him from the team to try and avoid any type of injury.

“He was working yesterday with the medical staff and working well. He was working today with the medical staff and if his reaction is positive he will be ready to work with the team.

“Then, he has the option to be with the squad. If his reaction is not the best reaction, we will miss him in the next game.”

