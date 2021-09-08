2 tweaks Carlos Corberan could make to the Huddersfield Town XI to face Stoke on Saturday

Huddersfield Town have enjoyed a much better start to the campaign than many would have predicted before the season got underway and they now need to continue their momentum.

Carlos Corberan’s side have managed to pick up an impressive return of ten points from their first five Championship matches.

Victories against the likes of Preston North End, Sheffield United and Reading demonstrated that the Terriers were able to take advantage when facing sides heading into their meetings with various issues.

It was a quiet end to the transfer window for Huddersfield as well with only Mipo Odubeko coming into the club on a loan deal from West Ham United in the last two days of the window.

That is because the majority of their business was conducted earlier on in the summer.

Isaac Mbenza has also finally managed to secure himself an exit from Huddersfield during the international break.

The Terriers can now put their full focus on what will be a real test of their current momentum against Stoke City.

So, with that in mind we take a look at TWO potential tweaks Corberan could consider to his side ahead of their trip to Stoke on Saturday…

Josh Ruffels to come into contention for his first league debut

One potential tweak that Corberan could make to his side for their trip to Stoke is to hand Josh Ruffels the chance to come into the side.

That would see him make his first Championship appearances for the Terriers since his switch from Oxford United in the summer.

Ruffels has not been able to make his first appearance for the Terriers in the league as of yet, with the attack-minded left-back having been out of action for a coronavirus-related issue.

The defender’s absence from the squad alongside of Harry Toffolo for the Terriers’ opening few games meant that Sobra Thomas was tried in the wing-back positions by Corberan to very positive effect.

However, you would now expect that both Ruffels and Toffolo to battle it out for that left-wing-back role within Huddersfield’s starting line-up for the remainder of the campaign.

Corberan could decide to test out Ruffels in the trip to Stoke and see where he compares with Toffolo. That could provide him with an indication of who his first choice should be in that position moving forwards.

Moving Sorba Thomas into the front three with Aaron Rowe returning to action

It has been an incredible start to the season for Sobra Thomas who has been magnificent operating in the wing-back positions.

That comes with Corberan having been forced to deploy him in that unfamiliar role due to the early season absences of the likes of Aaron Rowe, Toffolo and Ruffels.

However, Thomas has managed to be a standout player in the Championship in the first month of the season in that position.

A return of one goal and four assists in his opening five appearances is excellent going for the 22-year-old and he should only get better and better.

It might be a major risk at this stage to move Thomas from the position that he has been playing so well in.

However, the 22-year-old is a natural winger and therefore he could be an even more deadly weapon for Huddersfield if he is deployed further forwards on the right-hand side of the front three.

Rowe is set to be back available for the trip to Stoke on Saturday and he has the ability to be a very useful option in the right-wing-back position.

Therefore the option is there for Corberan to now consider moving Thomas a little further forwards to see what he can do in that position.