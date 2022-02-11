2 tweaks Alex Neil may make to Sunderland’s team and formation

Sunderland have come to an agreement with Alex Neil regarding the vacant managerial role at The Stadium of Light, according to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie on Twitter.

The Twitter update states that official confirmation of Neil’s arrival will come soon in what has been a relatively long process, given the circumstances and their promotion-challenging status.

Lee Johnson was dismissed at the end of January, following a poor turn of form, with a 6-0 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers proving to be the last straw.

Sunderland have lost their latest two games with Johnson out of the club, with their automatic promotion chances taking a wobble.

Here, we take a look at two tweaks that Alex Neil could make to Sunderland’s team and formation…

More consistent use of a 4-2-3-1 formation

Johnson proved to be relatively flexible with his formations, but the Black Cats did tend to operate with five-at-the-back under the 40-year-old.

Sunderland have gone with a 4-2-3-1 on a couple of occasions this season, but it would appear that under Neil, this is something that may be seen on a more consistent basis.

Reverting to a solid back four could and deploying two holding midfielders could see the Black Cats impose themselves more on teams, something they will need to do to ensure they keep pace with the automatic promotion contenders.

Whilst it will give wing-backs less attacking responsibility, operating in this way could help with defensive stability.

Attacking dynamism and creation of more passing lanes going forward

Another key tactical development from his time with Preston is how dynamic and reactive Neil wanted his forwards to be.

When in possession and breaking at pace, Neil tried to ensure that the ball carrier had at least two options either ahead of him or to the side.

Not only does this require good tactical knowledge but it will also require excellent fitness within the camp.

The rewards of this will be the creation of quality chances when breaking and it could also help push their opponents further back.