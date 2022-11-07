2 tweaks Alex Neil could make ahead of Stoke City vs Luton Town

Stoke City will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2-1 defeat at the weekend when they host Luton Town on Tuesday evening.

The Potters are currently sitting in 19th place at the time of writing, two points above the relegation zone. Alex Neil’s men have only managed one win from their last five games, which came in the 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic last week.

A win for Stoke on Tuesday could see them climb as high as 13th place in the Championship, depending on other results. However, Neil’s men face a tricky test as they welcome a Luton Town side in the mix of the play-offs.

The Hatters are sitting in eighth place, two points behind sixth-place Preston North End with a game in hand. Luton are unbeaten in their last three games and will be heading to the Bet365 Stadium in confidence that they can come away with all three points.

While Neil will probably head into this game looking to make changes to a side that lost to Birmingham City, the Potters are also facing a quick turnaround of games as they play their final game at the weekend before the mid-season break.

Here then are two tweaks Neil could make ahead of the game in order to ensure his team pick up all three points while rotating a few players.

Quiz: Which British club did Stoke City sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Steven Nzonzi? Bolton Wanderers Portsmouth Blackburn Rovers Everton

Harry Souttar to make return to first team

Souttar has been a big player for Stoke since returning to the club after his successful loan spell at League One side Fleetwood Town. The defender has racked up 63 appearances already.

The 24-year-old has been out for nearly a year after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in November last year, but he has been on the road to recovery and has featured in some of Stoke’s academy games.

The centre-back made the bench at the weekend as he closed in on his return from injury, and while it could possibly be a little too soon, there is a chance that this game may be the opportunity to get Souttar back into the first team set-up. If Souttar were to return, you would expect Phil Jagielka to come out, as the quick turnaround of games might be too much for the 40-year-old.

Jacob Brown for Will Smallbone

Brown has been a regular in the Stoke City lineup this season, featuring 14 times and grabbing two goals.

Neil’s side have struggled for goals this season, with the Potters having the third-worst scoring record of the Championship’s bottom six. In a game against a team like Luton, you could expect Neil to go conservative, but considering Stoke are not much better at the back, the best idea they could have is to try and go after the Hatters.

Having a player like Brown sit in the number 10 role behind strikers Nick Powell and Tyrese Campbell could give Stoke a real threat going forward, and add that creativity Neil’s team has been missing.

Stoke have got to find a way of scoring more goals, and a way that the Potters can do so is by first having attacking players like Brown, Powell, and Campbell on the pitch at the same time.