2 trends we’ve seen emerge at Derby County since the start of the season

Derby County will be hoping to kick on after recording their first league win of the season at the weekend.

Wayne Rooney’s delicious free-kick from 25 yards secured an invaluable 1-0 victory for the Rams over Norwich City at Carrow Road, easing the pressure on Phillip Cocu’s shoulders.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Cocu’s side, but after losing their first three games of the season, the win over the Canaries will give them confidence.

The aim for Derby is to finish in the top-six this season. The Rams narrowly missed out on a play-off place last term, and after making a host of signings this summer, Cocu will be urging his side to go one further.

Heading into the first international break of the season, we take a look at two trends we’ve seen emerge at Derby since the beginning of the campaign…

The first goal is vital

What we’ve learnt from Derby’s first four games of the season is that the first goal has been vital.

Whoever has scored the first goal in each of Derby’s first four games of the campaign have gone on to win the game, with the opposition unable to respond.

This was the case against Reading on the opening day of the season, with Lucas Joao’s goal sending the Royals into a 1-0 lead before Ovie Ejaria doubled their advantage shortly after.

Luton scored a late winner against the Rams at Kenilworth Road, too, and Blackburn also ran away with a 4-0 win at Pride Park after grabbing an early goal.

Derby did take the lead at Norwich, though, and managed to see the game out and hold onto the lead.

The first goal of the game gives teams confidence, and gives them something to defend. Cocu will be urging his players to do more of that.

Possession isn’t everything

Phillip Cocu is a manager who wants his team to get on the ball at every opportunity, and sensibly work it around the pitch.

What we’ve learnt from Derby’s first four games of the season, though, is that possession isn’t everything.

They dominated the ball against Reading, Luton and Blackburn, particularly against Luton and Blackburn where they had over 60% of the ball, but picked up zero points from those three games.

Against Norwich, though, Derby only had 34% of the ball, and they managed to record their first win of the campaign.

Whether that means Derby are a team who are best suited at sitting back and hitting teams on the counter is another question, but their pace on the counter has proved to be dangerous thus far this term.