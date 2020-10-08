2 trends we’ve seen emerge at Charlton Athletic since the start of the season

Charlton Athletic will be aiming for a strong League One campaign this year and Lee Bowyer is certainly hoping to add to his side between now and the transfer deadline.

The Addicks have had a tough few months to say the very least but that has been put to bed now and Thomas Sandgaard will be looking to help Steve Gallen and Lee Bowyer in the recruitment drive between now and the end of next week.

In the meantime, we’re looking at what we’ve learned about Charlton so far this season and some of the trends that have revealed themselves as a patchwork Addicks team has taken to the pitch.

Expect changes in the weeks and months to come, but here’s what we’ve noted so far…

Alfie Doughty’s versatility

Doughty is a good player and could really come on leaps and bounds at Charlton with the Addicks fighting hard to keep him at the club in the transfer window.

We’ve seen him used down both flanks further forward and against Sunderland, we saw him start as a wing-back before moving up to attack with Conor Washington.

He’s clearly a footballer intelligent enough to play in different positions and Bowyer has been able to use that in these testing early games.

Lee Bowyer’s tactical flexibility alive and kicking

It’s largely been forced by the hand he’s been dealt at the start of this season in terms of his squad but Lee Bowyer has once again shown tactical flexibility in these opening weeks.

By the end of the window, the squad should be deeper and boast more quality but up to now it has been fairly thin and Bowyer has still used different systems depending on who’s been available to him on any given weekend.

Further depth should allow him to make further tweaks, too, depending on match situations and that should bode well as Charlton look to rack up the wins.

