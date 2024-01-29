Highlights Coventry City has shown improvement and is now in contention for a Championship play-off spot after a slow start to the season.

Coventry City have put themselves in another race for the Championship's top six this season after a typically slow start to the 2023-24 campaign.

Last season, the Sky Blues got themselves to the play-off final, narrowly losing to Luton Town on penalties.

Mark Robins’ side appeared to be suffering from a Wembley hangover at the start of this campaign, only winning one of their first eight Championship games.

But they have picked up and are now one of the in-form teams in the league, only losing one of their last 13 games.

This has propelled them into a play-off place, currently sitting in sixth position.

Heading into the last week of the January transfer window, Coventry will want to make sure that they do not lose any key players, and potentially strengthen ahead of a pivotal final four months of the season.

Here are TWO transfers that Coventry have to prioritise between now and the January transfer deadline.

Ben Sheaf

Sheaf has been a brilliant servant for Coventry since his arrival, and his recent performances have started to get him more noticed by other clubs.

After initially joining on loan from Arsenal for the 2020-21 campaign, he then joined permanently at the end of that season.

The defensive midfielder has been brilliant once again this season, and his performances have garnered interest from the Premier League.

According to TEAMtalk, Luton are said to be plotting a move for Sheaf and have sent several scouts to watch him, who have subsequently sent back reports to manager Rob Edwards.

Coventry have to make sure they knock back all bids for Sheaf, though.

He signed a new deal with the club last summer, which is set to expire in 2026, so City are under no pressure to sell.

Whilst the Midlands outfit do also have other options in his area of the pitch like Josh Eccles and Jamie Allen, they are both not at the level of Sheaf.

It would also be very difficult for Coventry to find a replacement who is at the very least, just as good as Sheaf this late on in the window.

Callum O’Hare

O’Hare is arguably Coventry’s best player, and could even be in the conversation for being the best attacking midfielder in the Championship when he's fit and firing.

So far in 2023-24 he has five goals and one assist in 15 Championship games having only made his first appearance of the season at the end of October after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season though, O'Hare's form has meant that several other Championship and Premier League teams have been interested in signing the 25-year-old.

According to HITC, Coventry’s Championship rivals Southampton and Leicester City have both made bids for O’Hare, along with Premier League side Burnley.

But as per Football Insider, Coventry will be rejecting any approach for O’Hare and are willing to take the risk of him leaving on a free in the summer.

Coventry clearly feel keeping O’Hare gives them a better chance of being promoted, which they think is more valuable than the fee they would get for the player at this stage of the season with little time to replace him like-for-like.

Coventry have to do all they can to keep O’Hare, and after play-off heartbreak last season, they need to try and go one better.

The second half of last season Coventry were without O’Hare, so who knows what could happen with him in the team for the remainder of 2023-24.