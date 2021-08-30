2 transfer scenarios to look out for at West Bromwich Albion in the next 48 hours

West Brom have had a solid enough transfer window so far this summer with Valerien Ismael having been able to make some good additions to his squad to bolster their chances of challenging for promotion.

The Baggies have managed to bring in five new players so far this summer with the likes of Alex Mowatt, Quevin Castro and Adam Reach all arriving on permanent deals.

While Matthew Clarke, Jordan Hugill and Jayson Molumby have arrived on loan from Premier League Brighton and Norwich City respectively to further bolster the squad.

As well as incomings, West Brom have also been able to move on some players that were unlikely to feature for them this term with the likes of Romaine Sawyers, Kyle Edwards, Sam Field, Rekeem Harper, Lee Peltier and Charlie Austin all leaving. While Matheus Pereira’s sale recouped decent money for them.

Despite all of that, West Brom might still be light on numbers in one or two key positions and Ismael admitted to the Express and Star recently that arrivals could still happen before the window closes. However, he added that would be dependent on potential departures happening first.

So, with all that in mind, we take a look at TWO transfer scenarios that could still play out at the Hawthorns before the deadline…

Late move to hijack Birmingham City’s move for Troy Deeney

One player that West Brom could make a move for before the transfer window comes to a close if Watford forward Tory Deeney.

That comes with the Baggies potentially in the market to add to their options upfront before the transfer window closes.

Deeney is reportedly set to secure himself a move away from Watford and end his 11-year spell with the Premier League club before the transfer window comes to an end.

It has been reported by Birmingham Live that Deeney is on the radar of Birmingham City, who are interested in signing the experienced forward as they also look to add to their options in the final third.

The Athletic have also reported that Birmingham are in talks with Deeney over a potential switch to St Andrews. Although Lee Bowyer admitted to the media that the Blues are not likely to be the only club that are interested in signing Deeney ahead of the transfer deadline.

The latest report from the Express and Star reporter Joeseph Masi has revealed that West Brom could also be set to make a late move for Deeney to try and hijack Birmingham’s move for the experienced forward.

West Brom to make cut-price move for Jack Hendry

Another player that West Brom could yet make a late summer transfer swoop for is Oostende defender Jack Hendry.

That comes with the Belgium side thought to be willing to allow him to leave the club despite him only arriving on a permanent £1.8 million deal from Celtic earlier in the window.

According to the Daily Mail, West Brom have already submitted an enquiry to Oostende over the Scotland international’s potential availability ahead of the end of the transfer window.

Oostende are thought to be valuing him at around £8 million, but it is thought that they would be willing to potentially allow him to leave the club for around the £4 million mark.

West Brom are facing competition for Hendry from the likes of Sheffield United, Burnley, Southampton, Newcastle United and Serie A outfit Torino. That does suggest it will not be easy for them to win the race for his signature.

However, with time running down before the window closes, this could be a deal to keep an eye on at West Brom.