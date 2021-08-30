2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Swansea City in the next 48 hours

The first international break of the season has come at an ideal time for Russell Martin, as he reflects on a disappointing start to life at Swansea City.

Martin has struggled to get to grips with his squad in his first five games in charge, yielding one win and one draw from five matches.

On Saturday, the Swans fell to their third league defeat of the campaign, losing 3-1 to Preston North End at Deepdale despite taking the lead through Joel Piroe.

Martin’s focus over the next two weeks will be to get his side learning his way of playing, but his immediate focus will undoubtedly on transfers.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday night, so with two days left to reshape his squad, Martin will be looking to add the finishing touches.

Here, we take a look at two transfer scenarios that you should look out for at Swansea City over the next 48 hours…

Matt Grimes’ future

Grimes has been heavily linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium this summer.

The midfielder scored three goals and chipped in with four assists last season, playing an influential role in the Swans’ push for the play-offs.

According to Alan Nixon, AFC Bournemouth are still interested in bringing in Grimes before the transfer window closes, so don’t be surprised to see a bid come in before then.

Patrick Roberts to arrive?

One man who could arrive is Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.

Swansea, as well as Bournemouth, Stoke and Blackburn are all said to be interested in signing the 24-year-old, as per Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas.

Roberts may well be allowed to leave for nothing, providing City have a future sell-on percentage of any future transfer fee.

The winger spent time on loan at Middlesbrough and Derby County last season, making a combined total of 36 appearances, scoring twice and adding four assists.