2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Stoke City in the next 48 hours

Stoke City will be looking to build on their largely positive start to the season under Michael O’Neill when the team returns from the international break.

The Potters have picked up a host of strong results so far and are already being talked about as potential play-off contenders in these formative stages of the campaign.

O’Neill has brought in the likes of Ben Wilmot and Sam Surridge to supplement his existing squad at both ends of the field of play, whilst Mario Vrancic already appears to be a shrewd addition from Norwich City.

With the transfer window set to slam shut tomorrow night, the race is now on for the Potters to conclude any last minute agreements that they may have in the pipeline at present.

12 of these 25 Stoke City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Stoke City were formed in 1863? Genuine Fake

Here, we take a look at TWO transfer scenarios to look out for at Stoke City in the next 48 hours…

Cyrus Christie to arrive from Fulham

Christie is seemingly set to depart Craven Cottage this summer after falling out of favour in West London and the Potters are said to be competing with Burnley and Bologna for his signature, according to a recent report by The Athletic.

The Republic of Ireland international spent the entirety of last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and is now seeking a permanent move away from Fulham.

Christie is available on a free transfer and the Whites are unlikely to stand in his way as he looks to exit the club.

The 28-year-old has plenty of experience of playing in the Championship from his previous spells with the likes of Coventry City, Derby County and Middlesbrough.

Patrick Roberts to sign

The out of favour Manchester City winger is said to be attracting interest from up to 10 clubs this summer, with Sky Sports reporting that the Potters are amongst the potential suitors.

Blackburn and Bournemouth are the other domestic based sides interested in a deal for the attacker, whilst St Etienne and Troyes in France, FC Koln, Hamburg, Arminia Bielefeld and Greuther Furth in Germany and one club in Portugal are also keen on the player’s signature.

Roberts has spent the majority of his time at the Etihad Stadium out on loan at clubs including Celtic, Girona, Middlesbrough and most recently Derby County.

He is yet another player that is available on a free transfer this summer and at the age of 24 he could still have a lot to give if he made the move to Stoke.