2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Sheffield United in the next 48 hours

Sheffield United picked up just their second point of the new Championship season against Luton Town on Saturday, with the pair playing out a 0-0 draw at Kenilworth Road.

The Blades, who currently sit in 23rd place in the second-tier standings, have scored just one league goal this season, three fewer than any other side in the division.

In regard to signings, Slavisa Jokanovic urged Sheffield United’s board, in an interview with Yorkshire Live, to “stick to your promise” with there being less than 36 hours before the window slams shut.

Here, we take a look at two transfer scenarios to keep an eye on before tomorrow’s transfer deadline…

Daniel Jebbison latest

Sheffield united’s Daniel Jebbison has attracted plenty of interest from across the divisions this summer, with Everton and Southampton of the Premier League being named as two of the sides involved.

The Premier League clubs in pursuit are hoping to strike a permanent deal with the 18-year-old, whilst Burton Albion and Sunderland of League One, are hoping to land the signing of the teenager on loan.

The Toffees reportedly have a bid on the table for Jebbison, and it remains to be seen if they increase their bid before tomorrow’s deadline.

The young striker featured in the Premier League last season, netting the winner in a game against the club who have lodged a bid.

Willy Caballero signing?

The Sun on Sunday reported yesterday that Sheffield United have emerged as an interested party in free agent Willy Caballero.

The vastly experienced goalkeeper has played for Chelsea and Manchester City over the last four years, after joining The Citizens from Malaga in 2014.

Caballero would provide experience and has been a part of an environment over the last few years where playing out from the back is prioritised.

The Blades are yet to sign a goalkeeper since Aaron Ramsdale departed the club last week, with Michael Verrips and Wes Foderingham both getting minutes early on this campaign.

12 of these 25 Sheffield United facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Sheffield United were formed in 1867 – True or false? True False