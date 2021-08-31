2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Queens Park Rangers before tonight’s deadline

Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, with Mark Warburton’s side third in the table and unbeaten.

A key reason for that has been the summer recruitment, as several new additions have made a big impact on the team. And, pleasingly for R’s fans, it appears as though there’s more to come, with Andre Gray set to sign later today.

Whether the Londoners do any more business remains to be seen, but the club will be pleased that they aren’t in a position where they’re desperately searching for deals to strengthen the squad.

But, that doesn’t mean nothing will happen, be that ins or outs, and here we look at TWO scenarios to watch out for…

Sheffield United’s interest in Seny Dieng

Pleasingly for the R’s, it appears as though Sheffield United have moved on from Dieng in their search for a new keeper. However, after losing Aaron Ramsdale, they need a new number one.

It appears the finances are a problem for the Blades right now in terms of Dieng, who had been considered their top target, but that can change quickly if they raise funds from selling another first-teamer.

So, until a new keeper arrives at Bramall Lane, QPR fans may be worried.

Premier League clubs after Rob Dickie

It’s a similar story with Rob Dickie, who has been exceptional for Warburton’s side this season.

Such form was always going to attract attention and there has been Premier League interest in the centre-back. Again, pleasingly for QPR, there’s nothing to be overly concerned about right now.

Nevertheless, with the money some top-flight sides have, you can’t be sure he’s staying until the deadline passes. So, it will be a relief come 11pm if Dickie remains with the R’s because it means they still have one of the top defenders in the league at the club.