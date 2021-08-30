2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Preston North End in the next 48 hours

After a difficult start to the season, Preston North End have finished August with three wins on the bounce in all competitions and have got to be feeling fairly positive heading into the international break.

The break looks to have come at the wrong time for Frankie McAvoy given his side’s recent run of form but it will give his squad the chance to rest after a congested start to the season.

The focus over the day or two is going to be on the conclusion of the summer transfer window, with the deadline coming late tomorrow evening.

Preston look as though they might still have a deal or two in them and with that in mind, we’ve outlined 2 transfer scenarios to look out for at Deepdale in the next 48 hours…

The search for a new striker

Emil Riis has made a strong start to the season, netting five goals in all competitions already, but Preston do still look a little short of depth in forward areas.

According to Lancs Live, the Championship outfit are working on signing a new striker before tomorrow night’s deadline.

It is understood that three loan offers have submitted, two to Premier League clubs and one to a rival Championship team.

There has been no significant movement yet but you feel Preston will keep pushing to get a deal over the line before the window slams shut.

The interest in Sam Morsy

It’s a surprise to see Morsy linked with a move away from the Riverside as his grit and determination make him the type of midfielder that Neil Warnock would love.

However, the Teesside Gazette has reported that Ipswich Town are keen on the 29-year-old and face potential competition from Preston.

Should Morsy leave Boro then the prospect of staying in the Championship may well appeal to him more than stepping down to League One, which could mean that the Deepdale outfit can snap him up.

Alongside Luton Town and Sheffield United, the North West club are said to be keeping tabs on the midfielder’s situation as the end of the window edges closer so it could certainly be one to watch.